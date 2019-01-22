Open Letter Calls On Gladys Knight To Stop ‘Buck Dancing And Cooning’

A number of people are unhappy about Gladys Knight’s decision to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl next month. Among those upset is Najee Ali, Director of Project Islamic HOPE.
Ali wrote an open letter to Knight that read:
This is an open letter to Gladys Knight, the legendary singer who is a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and seven-time Grammy Award-winner.
Sister Gladys, no one can dispute that as a a singer, songwriter, actress, businesswoman, and author, your career achievements are outstanding. I, along with many African Americans, grew up listening and loving your music. So I write this to you with extreme disappointment as you prepare to perform the National Anthem (“The Star Bangled Banner”) at this year’s Super Bowl in Atlanta.
Sister Gladys, you issued a statement commenting on Colin Kaepernick and defending your position which reads in part:
“I understand that Mr. Kaepernick is protesting two things, and they are police violence and injustice,” she wrote. “It is unfortunate that our National Anthem has been dragged into this debate when the distinctive senses of the National Anthem and fighting for justice should each stand alone.
“I am here today and on Sunday, Feb. 3 to give the Anthem back its voice, to stand for that historic choice of words, the way it unites us when we hear it and to free it from the same prejudices and struggles I have fought long and hard for all my life, from walking back hallways, from marching with our social leaders, from using my voice for good — I have been in the forefront of this battle longer than most of those voicing their opinions to win the right to sing our country’s Anthem on a stage as large as the Super Bowl LIII.”
Sister Gladys, the fact that you admit to being a long-time civil rights activist doesn’t make you exempt for being called out if you start cooning and selling your people out in your old age. Your life experiences in the movement should make you know better. NFL Hall of Famer Jim Brown another long-time champion of civil rights was also held accountable by our people when he began meeting with Donald Trump and stating his support for the president whose policies have been a disaster for low income and middle class African-Americans. No one is above reproach or exemption because of being elderly and past contributions in the civil rights movements. We called for Brown to stop buck dancing and cooning for white people and now were calling for you to stop it,
As you know, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. who sacrificed so much was eventually assassinated for standing up and fighting for our civil rights. King’s work is exemplified in Colin Kaepernick the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose refusal to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner” — and decision to kneel instead — to protest police brutality has made him a modern-day King and drum major for justice. Kaepernick has now been blackballed by the NFL owners.
Kaepernick took a stand for black women, children, and men who were being killed unjustly by police nationwide with no convictions and for all people of color. Kap gave up his plate and I didn’t hear him ask you to give up your plate sister Gladys. Courage isn’t for everyone. I get that. This is about police brutality and the blackballing of a man because he kneeled to bring attention to the police murders of people of color. Kaepernick put millions on the line and sacrificed his career, so people of color could live in peace, without the threat of state sanctioned murder. When the NFL or any corporation punishes a man for standing against police brutality then that means the league and that company or corporation is in favor and a supporter of police brutality!
So, we can’t give our talent, time or money to any business that doesn’t support black and brown lives and our issues. Sister Glady’s what black people need to understand is Kaepernick is in a position like what Rosa Parks faced and what helped give birth to the civil rights movement you stated you helped participate in.
The reality is this isn’t about you singing at the Super Bowl. It’s about you giving cover comfort and aid to the NFL who as a corporation have ignored all the unjust police murders of black people, racial profiling, police abuse, and the violation of our civil rights that Kaepernick put into the national spotlight. This is about Anthony A.J.Weber, Ezell Ford, Eric Garner, Tamir Rice, Sandra Bland, Michael Brown, Trayvon Martin and other unarmed black people who were gunned down by police (and a wanna-be cop). This is about Freddy Grey & corrupt police planting evidence on black people. This is about Oscar Grant & Fruitvale Station. This is about Laquan McDonald who was killed while unarmed by several white police officers in Chicago with only one cop being convicted and sentenced to a slap on the wrist with just six years in prison for killing him.
Sister Gladys you’re doing this for your ego and career. You singing the anthem won’t help unite our nation. Marvin Gaye, Mariah Carey, and several other legendary singers have all sung the anthem during their careers and unarmed black people continue to be murdered like dogs in the street by trigger happy police. The original national anthem which wasn’t written for black folks in the first place speaks about hunting down and murdering our ancestors, plain and simple. Try actually going to Google and reading it in its entirety along with its racist third verse.
Kaepernick exposed the lies and hypocrisy of Americans who believe in free speech but only for white men and black people who prove that many of us are woke only in our opinions but not in our actions. That’s why it’s time to draw a line in the sand. Sister Gladys, do you love the NFL and its racist owners? Or do you love black people more? Kaepernick proved he loves his people. And is now being blackballed by the NFL. Trayvon Martin, Sandra Bland, Philando Castile, Tyisha Miller, Sean Bell and countless other brothers and sisters who were killed unjustly won’t watch the Super Bowl or anything else ever. So, I’m still with Kap.
Those that choose to continue to support the NFL boycott will be on the right side of history. Those that choose to support the NFL (Negros For Lease) have chosen to support the NFL plantation and clearly love a game more than they love their own people. Where would the Montgomery bus boycott have been if black people did this back then? They walked miles to work for over a year. Yet here we are today benefiting from their sacrifice but unwilling to stick together on such an issue for one night.
Understand, not a single team hired Kaepernick. They remain in solidarity in their decision. I have no respect for anyone performing in the Super Bowl. Sistah Gladys, based on your civil rights laurels you boasted about, your betrayal of the movement and your own people are shocking. Just say you want the check and stop pretending you’re doing this for us.
Najee Ali
Director of Project Islamic HOPE
12 thoughts on “Open Letter Calls On Gladys Knight To Stop ‘Buck Dancing And Cooning’”
I love you Gladys but I agree with Ali I was born in the early 60s I’ve seen how our people were treated and I’ve heard the horror stories. It’s like we are trying to go back in history. I don’t believe she is doing it to unite people she’s doing it for a check. Because if all the black peoples who have been speaking up for our rights and dying for our rights to be treated better to be treated equally and it didn’t change anything what makes you think you are going to change anything. If your not doing it for the money just say you just want to do it but don’t say you are doing it for unity.
@Justbeinme: the Kneeling and/or Protest is NO MORE at the Football Stadiums..note the football players themselves are NOT kneeling or showing ANY signs of protest! Colin K has moved on. The issue U are addressing, THAT TRAIN HAS ALREADY LEFT THE STATION.
FRIENDSHIP TRAIN!!!! I want to hear her sing FRIENDSHIP TRAIN! All funning aside. She is one of our elders. WE are duty bound to let her be, though we may differ with her. As an elder, she sees what We don’t see as a POSSIBLE means and/or way to bring or unite the ENTIRE NATION. What is that saying? ‘things will turn out right or good for those who believe in GOD;’ something to that effect, in other words GOD IS IN CONTROL, no matter what she does or don’t do.
Well said Najee Ali,as far as I,m concern no black person in America should sing that racist anthem,but you no there are still coons in our mist.
We must stand for something, no matter who we are. In my opinion, she should not perform.
I wish Gladys would not have made that statement. Her opinion, but it does what she sought not to do – divide. She took a shot at Kaepernick’s protest that a lot of people support. As a mature woman, all she had to say was, “This is a once in a lifetime opportunity. I don’t wish to divide but unite. I’m honored to perform and hope you trust that my heart is in the right place.” Naw, Ms Gladys had to approach it arrogantly and shots are being fired back at her. She can’t tell Kap that he should not have dragged the anthem into the protest. Well she can, but it wasn’t wise. Sing the slaver’s song, just don’t expect free people to join in.
Colored follk always looking for something to be outraged about. Fake outrage
This is outrageously stupid and childish. Ms. Knight has been performing before alot of self-centered, narcissistic soft dick babies were born. How dare these nobodies tell her what she should and shouldn’t do. I don’t care for the National Anthem because of its historic biases toward African Americans and other marginalized groups at that time, however, I don’t have the right to tell someone else how they must feel, how they must act and what they must do. Entitled jackasses and I hope she gives them the much deserved middle finger salute and goes on to sing her heart out as only she can do.
You and I both.
I agree with African American Woman.
I agree with African American Woman as well.👌👊
