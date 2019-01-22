Jermaine Dupri Talks About His ‘Super Bowl Live’ Concert Series

Super Bowl 53 will be held in Atlanta on February 3 and Jermaine Dupri has partnered with the NFL to produce a week long concert series leading up to the big game. The series called “Super Bowl Live,” will feature artists from Atlanta.

“Super Bowl Live” consists of six free shows at Centennial Park starting this Saturday with S.O.S Band.

Dupri says he’s doing this as a way “to pay tribute” to the artists from Atlanta. The series will feature Monica, Goodie Mob, Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane, YFN Lucci, and the Ying Yang Twins.

Dupri is so excited about this event, he says “we’re gonna recreate freaknik!”

