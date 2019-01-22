Jermaine Dupri Talks About His ‘Super Bowl Live’ Concert Series

If You Missed It
| 01.22.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Super Bowl 53 will be held in Atlanta on February 3 and Jermaine Dupri has partnered with the NFL to produce a week long concert series leading up to the big game.  The series called “Super Bowl Live,” will feature artists from Atlanta.

“Super Bowl Live” consists of six free shows at Centennial Park starting this Saturday with S.O.S Band.

Dupri says he’s doing this as a way “to pay tribute” to the artists from Atlanta. The series will feature Monica, Goodie Mob, Waka Flocka, Gucci Mane, YFN Lucci, and the Ying Yang Twins.

Dupri is so excited about this event, he says “we’re gonna recreate freaknik!”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Atlanta , Jermaine Dupri , Super Bowl 53 , Super Bowl Live , TJMS

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close