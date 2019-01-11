New Poll Reveals Majority Of Players Believe Colin Kaepernick Deserves NFL Roster Spot

According to a poll conducted by The Athletic, 95 percent of NFL defensive players believe quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be on a team.

The former San Francisco 49er was the first player to kneel during the national anthem as a means of protesting police brutality and racial inequality. Kap has gone unsigned for the past two seasons. He last played in the NFL in 2016. He filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners in Oct. 2017.

Eighty-five defensive players anonymously participated in the survey and according to the website, only two said Colin should not be on an NFL roster, and two had “No comment.”

Players were also asked to name an NFL quarterback that Kaepernick should replace. Jacksonville Jaguars’ Blake Bortles was the top choice followed by former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman. The quarterbacks who received at least one vote included Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One player said he would replace “25 percent of the league” with Kaepernick.

Another player believes Kaepernick should be part of an NFL roster regardless of his role: “S–t, any team that carries three quarterbacks for sure, the third guy on that roster. And a majority of the teams with two quarterbacks, he should be the backup. And some places he should be the starter.”

