CLOSE
News
HomeNewsNational News

New Poll Reveals Majority Of Players Believe Colin Kaepernick Deserves NFL Roster Spot

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos) 

According to a poll conducted by The Athletic, 95 percent of NFL defensive players believe quarterback Colin Kaepernick should be on a team.

The former San Francisco 49er was the first player to kneel during the national anthem as a means of protesting police brutality and racial inequality. Kap has gone unsigned for the past two seasons. He last played in the NFL  in 2016. He filed a collusion grievance against NFL owners in Oct. 2017.

Eighty-five defensive players anonymously participated in the survey and according to the website, only two said Colin should not be on an NFL roster, and two had “No comment.”

Players were also asked to name an NFL quarterback that Kaepernick should replace. Jacksonville Jaguars’ Blake Bortles was the top choice followed by former Buffalo Bills quarterback Nathan Peterman. The quarterbacks who received at least one vote included Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Jameis Winston of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

One player said he would replace “25 percent of the league” with Kaepernick.

Another player believes Kaepernick should be part of an NFL roster regardless of his role: “S–t, any team that carries three quarterbacks for sure, the third guy on that roster. And a majority of the teams with two quarterbacks, he should be the backup. And some places he should be the starter.” 

Happy 29th Birthday Colin Kaepernick
2 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Colin Kaeperick , NFL , NFL players

One thought on “New Poll Reveals Majority Of Players Believe Colin Kaepernick Deserves NFL Roster Spot

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close