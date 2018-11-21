Marvin Gaye To Get 2019 Stamp From US Postal Service

If you’re a stamp collector we’ve got some good news for you. In fact, even if you’re not a stamp collector we still have good news for you … especially if you’re a Marvin Gaye and/or Gregory Hines fan.

By now you’ve already figured out where this is going (plus our headline already told you). Yes, entertainment icons Marvin Gaye and Gregory Hines are getting their own commemorative stamps in 2019. The Hines and Gaye stamps are part of the US Postal Service‘s new Forever stamps.

Since waaaay back in 1847, the stamp program has celebrated the people, events and cultural milestones unique to the history of the United States. Needless to say, the 2019 stamp subjects continue this rich tradition.

“The miniature works of art illustrated in the 2019 stamp program offer something for everyone’s interest about American history and culture,” said U.S. Postal Service Stamp Services Executive Director Mary-Anne Penner. “From legendary poet Walt Whitman to the entertainment genius of Gregory Hines (and Marvin Gaye) to the majestic beauty of our Wild and Scenic Rivers, this program is diverse and wide ranging and tells America’s story on stamps.”

Here is more specific info on the Hines and Gaye stamps:

Gregory Hines

The 42nd stamp in the Black Heritage series honors Gregory Hines (1946–2003), whose unique style of tap dancing injected new artistry and excitement into a traditional American form. A versatile performer who danced, acted and sang on Broadway, on television and in movies, Hines developed the entertainment traditions of tap into an art form for a younger generation and is credited with renewing interest in tap during the 1990s. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp, which features a 1988 photograph by Jack Mitchell.

Marvin Gaye

With this new stamp in the Music Icons series, the U.S. Postal Service honors Marvin Gaye (1939–1984) — the “Prince of Soul” — one of the most influential music performers of his generation. The stamp design features a portrait of Gaye inspired by historic photographs. The stamp pane is designed to resemble a vintage 45 rpm record sleeve. One side of the pane includes the stamps, brief text about Gaye’s legacy, and the image of a sliver of a record seeming to peek out the top of the sleeve. Another portrait of Gaye, also inspired by historic photographs, appears on the reverse along with the Music Icons series logo. Art director Derry Noyes designed the stamp pane with original art by Kadir Nelson.

We’d also like to mention that one of the people responsible for the Marvin Gaye stamp is Ron Brewington of The Motown Alumni Assoc.

Brewington has been spearheading a worldwide campaign (“A Stamp For Marvin”) since June 2003 to get a commemorative U.S. postage stamp for singer Marvin Gaye. He also conducted a concurrent campaign of celebrities along with the unanimous support of a resolution by the Los Angeles City Council, former LA Mayor James Hahn and the LA County Board of Supervisors to get this unique and special honor for the deceased singer.

For more info on the other 2019 US Postal Service commemorative stamps, click here.

