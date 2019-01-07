Nick Cannon On Nye And Holiday Trip With Mariah Carey [Video]

Television personality Nick Cannon opens up about how he rang in the new year.

“I kept it real chill, I was just meditating at home. I’ve been partying for so long, I kind of wanted to do something different where I was able to be the one that’s getting my chakras aligned and all that.”

Cannon also spills on spending family time with his ex Mariah Carey and kids over the holidays.

“I got an opportunity to spend time with them in Aspen. We did a sleigh ride through the mountains. Mariah is one of my best friends. To be able to have somebody that I admire for so long, it was cool, we were all sleigh riding together.”

