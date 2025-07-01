Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation Over Gambling Allegations, Social Media Dissects His Past Games

The relationship between fans and athletes was already blurred due to legalized sports betting, and now, athletes themselves are entangling themselves in legal issues.

Malik Beasley can be added to that list, as the Detroit Piston is now under investigation with federal authorities on claims related to NBA game betting.

ESPN reports that at least one major sportsbook began to show unusual attention to Beasley’s statistics in January 2024, when he was a member of the Milwaukee Bucks. During a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, sportsbooks set the under on his rebound total at 2.5, which shifted from around +120 to around -250. He ended the game with six rebounds, resulting in a significant loss for those who bet the under.

Beasley’s lawyer, Steve Haney, released a brief statement to ESPN, reminding everyone that he has not been charged with anything and is presumed innocent.

“An investigation is not a charge,” Haney said. “Malik is afforded the same right of the presumption of innocence as anyone else under the U.S. Constitution. As of now, he has not been charged with anything.”

Even though no charges have been filed, the report is already affecting the free agent’s financial situation, as he was reportedly in the midst of “serious talks” about a three-year, $42 million contract extension with the Pistons.

The NBA is also aware of the allegations and is following along with the government’s needs.

“We are cooperating with the federal prosecutors’ investigation,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said in a statement.

Beasley is coming off a surprisingly great year, during which he averaged 16.3 points and shot 41% from three-point range, even finishing second in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting.

He was only on a one-year, $6 million deal with Detroit, and this next contract would serve as a major payday and possibly give him a home as he’s bounced around the league after spending his first four years with the Denver Nuggets, after they drafted him with the 19th pick in the 2016 Draft.

Of course, now that Beasley has been mentioned alongside gambling, social media sleuths have found plays they find questionable.

See the reactions below.

Malik Beasley Under Federal Investigation Over Gambling Allegations, Social Media Dissects His Past Games was originally published on cassiuslife.com

1. 2. 3. 4. 5. 6. 7. 8. 9. 10. 11. 12. 13. 14. 15. 16. 17.