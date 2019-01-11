Huggy Lowdown: ‘Put The Racist Remix’ On MLK’s Name

One of the strongest contenders for Bama Of The Week is meteorologist Jeremy Kappell, who “put the racist remix” on Martin Luther King Jr.’s name. He called him “Martin Luther Coon;” and contender number two Al Roker decided to stand up for his buddy Kappell calling it a mistake. But, Donald Trump is the Bama Of The Week yet again! His weird and insane behavior this week has gotten him called “make America the great depression again.”

