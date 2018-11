Tim Scott you have been named the Bama of The Week! Scott spent the better part of an hour in a cloak room before deciding that he would vote yes for Judicial nominee Thomas Farr. Farr has been called the leader of voter suppression, but Scott supported him. Scott later came out and said that he changed his mind but he’s still the Bama of The Week!

