50 Cent Says He Wouldn’t Mind If His Son, Marquis Jackson, Got ‘Hit By A Bus’

50 Cent has been beefing with his son Marquis Jackson for years now, and he made his disdain for his first-born even more clear after Marquis posted a photo of himself and the son of 50’s rival, Kenneth “Supreme” McGriff.

McGriff is currently serving a life sentence for murder conspiracy and drug trafficking. A long-time associate of Ja Rule and Irv Gotti, he was also reportedly accused of plotting to murder the “In da Club” MC, according to CBS News.

So when 50 saw the photo of his son with McGriff’s son, he commented: “If both these little n****s got hit by a bus, I wouldn’t have a bad day.”

TMZ reports that rapper and Marquise have been at odds ever since 50’s baby mama, Shaniqua Tompkins, sued the “Power” star in 2008. The case was dismissed in 2009.

Since then, father and son have traded jabs on social media, with Marquise telling TMZ in 2017 that 50 Cent’s music “hasn’t been too good lately” — watch the clip above.

But after fans and online followers recently slammed 50 Cent for going in on his son, he flipped the script, saying: “I have no ill will towards anyone living on this Earth. The people Shanquois son looks up to and associates with is a reflection of the negative energy he embraces towards me. I paid his mother $1,360,000 in support to afford him opportunities I never had. They just spent it, over the years I repeated get a job now they have to figure it out.”

