50 Cent’s Estranged Son Defends Mother Against Rapper’s ‘Wicked Dog’ Meme

50 Cent is not pleased with his ex/baby mama Shaniqua Tompkins’ plans to go forward with a reality television program.

Tompkins is allegedly collaborating with Nas’s ex-girlfriend Carmen Bryan on a reality show, which Bryan said: “It will be filmed in New York and Los Angeles… It’s a show based on urban women in business empowering one another.”

But 50’s not impressed. He responded to the news on social media, telling Tompkins to “Get a f—ing job” in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I own your life rights reality TV is a no go. l don’t know what to tell you, oh go shake your new fake ass over at club Angels,” he added.

50’s estranged son Marquise took offense to an Instagram post slamming his mother’s planned reality television venture. In response, he asked the “Power” star’s fans and followers to consider his parents’ troubled relationship and their numerous past exchanges, many of which occurred on social media.

“And y’all wonder why I don’t respect him as a man or father?” he wrote. “You had a good run but it’s over big fella lol it’s been a decade. You’re 40+ you can grow up any day now.”

50’s initial Instagram post suggested that a clause had been put into writing which prevented Hopkins from participating in reality television, or from penning a memoir recounting their relationship, breakup and co-parenting.

But Tompkins fired back in an interview with TMZ: “He doesn’t have the power that he claims he has,” she said. “He’s just mad because I don’t want to be with him, and he knows that I’m the only one that was there from the beginning that can expose who he really is. He’s scared, he’s frightened.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE