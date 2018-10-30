50 Cent Trolls Ja Rule Over Concert Tickets

Rapper 50 Cent has taken his feud with Ja Rule to a new level of petty. The “Power” star claims to have purchased 200 seats close to the stage of Ja’s upcoming show in Arlington, Texas on Nov. 9.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, 50 claimed to have bought 200 seats to the show just to keep them empty. He also made fun of Ja Rule’s low ticket price of $15.

“People think I’m mean so go see this. $15 bucks. Wait what I do now lol,” Page Six reports the caption wrote.

He later commented, “I just bought 200 seats in the front row so they can be empty LOL.”

The beef between the two Queens-natives goes back decades and as Vulture reports, even turned violent at some points.

Meanwhile, 50 has been using his Instagram to mock Ja: “Lol at $15 a pop you can’t lose, I got 200 tickets for 3 bands,” he wrote over an image of the two.

He also shared a doctored image of himself sitting among the rows of “empty” seats that he allegedly purchased as well as a video of a previous Ja Rule concert spliced with footage of a slew of empty seats.

“This is what yal was rocking too before I came out,” he wrote in the caption of a photo of a young Ja Rule. “Now you owe me big time and don’t ever forget it.”

Ja responded with a series of photoshopped images showing 50 as a woman and implying the rapper has sex with men and trans women.

“I get under @50cent skin… I love it!!!,” he tweeted

Sigh. Isn’t about time these dudes grew up?

