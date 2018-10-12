Donnell Rawlings: ‘I Don’t Speak Yeezy’

| 10.12.18
Kanye West has been all over the place lately. Donnell Rawlings told the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew, that he has a hard time ignoring him.

He does believe that somehow, Kanye thinks is Trump loving actions are “genius.” Rawlings says Kanye probably really thinks he’s saying something profound. But he doesn’t, “speak Yeezy,” so he doesn’t understand.

Rawlings shared advice from one of his friends, we need to, “not be emotionally connected to Kanye West.” It doesn’t sound difficult, but it is, because every day he’s all over the TV and internet acting a fool!

You can catch Rawlings this weekend (10/12-10/14) at Carolines on Broadway!

