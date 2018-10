Hurricane Michael made landfall as a category 4, but Sybil says it was only 2 mph shy of a category 5. Tom says this hurricane showed out. He brought heavy rain, strong winds and lots of destruction. Shockingly there have only been two deaths reported as a result of the storm. Michael is now a tropical storm headed to the Carolinas.

