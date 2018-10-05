Remy Ma Defends Bill Cosby Against ‘Lying’ Accusers [Video]

Remy Ma launched into a full defense of Bill Cosby during a heated segment on Monday’s episode of “State of the Culture.” While she thinks the disgraced comedian is partly innocent, she made a point to discredit the more than 60 women who have come forward to accuse him of sexual assault.

“I’m defending people that have been done wrong, not only by the system and by people that lie, people that go on bandwagons,” she said. “I’m not saying that every one of them is lying. Yes, 60 women came out, but when I sat there and listened to them, I feel that some of them were lying. I feel like some of them are not telling the truth.”

As noted by Page Six, despite admitting that some of Cosby’s accusers might be telling the truth, Ma still thinks that racism is the main reason why he was taken down.

“The higher up you are, in the public eye, especially when your skin is this color, they love to tear people and bring them down,” she said. “If it was the other way around, when you start naming the Donald Trumps and the Weinsteins and the Matt Lauers. … Had it been 60 women, with 50 of them being white women, do you think there would be white women like ‘Yes! Yes! He did it!’ No, they wouldn’t, they’d be sitting here saying the same thing I’m saying.”

She also encouraged women who are victims of sexual assault to speak up and not “hold it in for 15 years, 20 years, 25 years.”

“As women we need to maybe stand up a little bit more. Don’t be scared to come out and then you won’t have to worry,” she said. “I’m a woman. You think I’ve never been in a situation where a dude tried to take advantage of me? But I’m going to say something.”

Late last month, Cosby was found guilty on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault for drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in 2004. He was ruled a “sexually violent predator” and sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

