Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Makes First Public Statements Since Trial

Leave a comment

 (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The woman whose allegations that Bill Cosby drugged and assaulted her led to his conviction said the pills he gave her made her feel like a “limp noodle,” leaving her helpless to fend off the 2004 attack.

Andrea Constand, 45, a former Temple University women’s basketball administrator, spoke to NBC News in her first interview since the jury convicted “The Cosby Show” star of three counts of aggravated indecent assault.

Her comments closely tracked what she said on the witness stand at Cosby’s two trials — the first ended in a hung jury last summer — as she described how Cosby knocked her out with three blue pills he called “your friends,” then attacked her at his suburban Philadelphia home.

“My mind is saying, ‘Move your hands. Kick. Can you do anything? I don’t want this.  Why is this person doing this?’ And me not being able to react in any specific way,” Constand said in the taped interview, a brief clip of which aired on NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday. “So I was limp. I was a limp noodle.”

She added: “I was crying out inside, in my throat, in my mind, for this to stop. And I couldn’t do anything.”

Constand said she felt ashamed and didn’t immediately tell anyone about the assault because she thought no one would believe it.

NBC’s full interview with Constand is due to air Friday night on the network’s “Dateline” show.

Cosby is confined to his home awaiting sentencing Sept. 24. The comedian, who turns 81 in July, is likely to face a sentence of five to 10 years in prison.

Cosby has maintained his innocence, saying his sexual encounter with Constand was consensual. His lawyers attacked Constand at the April retrial as a “con artist” who framed Cosby in order to extort a huge civil settlement from him. Constand sued Cosby after prosecutors initially declined to file charges, settling with him for nearly $3.4 million over a decade ago.

Andrea Constand , Bill Cosby

15 thoughts on “Cosby Accuser Andrea Constand Makes First Public Statements Since Trial

  1. Karl Crosby on said:

    She probably was just another slur looking for a good time while trying to gain money. Black men should learn a lesson from this case. If you’re black and have money. And a white woman comes grinning in your face, go up beside her head and put foot in her behind. And call the police and tell them why you did It.

  2. Daelene on said:

    It’s a lot of BS you take money when your career didn’t go no where then years later you cry wolf when are blk men and women learn .if that did happen it should not have no means no

  5. Sharon on said:

    Supposedly she was paid for the incident hopefully she’s happy now and if she wasn’t paid she will be now plus 15 minutes of of Fame 10 minutes too long

  6. Alice on said:

    White women have always been black men downfall…hangings, torture, and beatings and they still go running to them likes flies on meat. Absolutely, SAD!

    • Chris Mason on said:

      Alice, I agree!! Why is it that we love and adore our oppressors??!! Yes, the scriptures ring true, “if you want to destroy a people, start with the male first”!!!! Truly sad! He really thought these white people loved him! Ha!

  7. americanize on said:

    Cos the price you pay for smashing a snow bunny,and ur lucky this constand chick didn’t pull out one as big as yours.Got ur ni**a wake up call.

    • Passing Through! on said:

      @Americanize
      Lol! I don’t understand why he would mess with a butch masculine lesbian thats weird & sick in itself.

