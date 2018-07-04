Rapper/Reality Star Remy Ma Announces Pregnancy At Vow Renewal

The Love and Hip Hop couple shared the news via a video on social media. They made their big reveal at the ceremony of their 10 year wedding anniversary where they renewed their vows.

The news is somewhat surprising in light of the fact that Remy has spoken publicly about having fertility challenges. On a past season of Love & Hip Hop the show document her experience with having a miscarriage. Remy underwent surgery after learning that she was having an ectopic pregnancy. The fetus was removed and she found out that it would be much harder for her to conceive.

Well that was then. Skip ahead to today with news of this bundle of joy. It’s got to be extra special for the couple after they (Remy) opened up about dealing with that miscarriage.

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way,” Remy captioned her post.

