Rapper/Reality Star Remy Ma Announces Pregnancy At Vow Renewal

Congrats are in order for rapper Remy Ma and husband Papoose. They are expecting their first child as Remy is 4 months pregnant.

The Love and Hip Hop couple shared the news via a video on social media. They made their big reveal at the ceremony of their 10 year wedding anniversary where they renewed their vows.

Oh yea…& then this happened 😉 I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way🙏🏽 sidebar: been super sick, lost an extra 7 pounds but I’m soooo much better now😊 And a special thank you to everyone who helped me pull this day together in 72hours (y’all know I think I’m an event planner😏) @verdeflowers My friends Vanessa & Michael- couldn’t have done it without you @jimmysbxcafe – with friends like you, who needs other friends 😘 @czinvitations & @doehring- digital invitations @jenn_cakes – DELICIOUS cupcake tower with butterfly 🦋 cookies @dj_boogie – music was EVERYTHING! @_dvasquez – amazing photos @kaydtv – captured the best videos @karensabagofficial -2-in-1 dress of my dreams @2dtent_dakidraye -bbq’ing all the food😋 @chanel.nine & @youngye2dt – “we are the team” I love you both to pieces, thanx for moving the furniture a million times to create my vision & thank you to All my friends and family that managed to make it on such short notice (and to those that were far away & couldn’t make it – u were there in my heart💋) #16weeks/4months #BlackLove #BabyMackie #RemyMa #RemyMafia

The news is somewhat surprising in light of the fact that Remy has spoken publicly about having fertility challenges. On a past season of Love & Hip Hop the show document her experience with having a miscarriage. Remy underwent surgery after learning that she was having an ectopic pregnancy. The fetus was removed and she found out that it would be much harder for her to conceive.

This weekend I celebrated a milestone with my best friend, my partner in everything, my husband, my forever @papoosepapoose I love you so much- not only because you are the perfect soulmate but because you are the epitome of a real man, the essence of a great father, and the definition of loyalty & if I could start life over the only thing I would change is meeting you sooner so that I can spend more time with you💋 We’ve known each other 13 years & been married a decade😍 we renewed our vows amongst our closest friends and family members It was a small, intimate setting and one of the most precious moments of my life…thank you Husband, u always make me happy 💍 #BlackloveForever #MeetTheMackies #RemAndPap #RemyMa #RemyMafia

Well that was then. Skip ahead to today with news of this bundle of joy. It’s got to be extra special for the couple after they (Remy) opened up about dealing with that miscarriage.

“I’ve been eating right, working out, and preparing for this for almost a year. We are so happy; thank you to everyone that prayed for us and sent blessings our way,” Remy captioned her post.

Here’s some footage of their wedding and a look at their relationship:
Close