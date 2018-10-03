Roland Martin: This Is What Happens When Good Cops Stand Up

Police officers support their own no matter what, but one thing that sends them over the edge is when one of their own tells them when they’re wrong.

Attorney Ben Crump talks to Roland Martin about officer Nakia Jones who was fired after she called out the injustice of the police shooting of Alton Sterling on Facebook live.

Warrensville Heights police claim they fired officer Jones two years ago because she was in violation of their social media policy. Crump says there’s no way that’s true, because they didn’t have a social media policy at the time.

Jones allegedly recorded the video after her young sons asked her why police keep killing black people. In the passionate video she said police “have to protect and serve everybody equally.”

This is what happens when good cops stand up. “The union didn’t stand with this black woman like they’re standing for Amber Guyger,” says Crump. Guyger walked into a black man’s apartment and fatally shot him, the police union is backing her. Jones called for less bloodshed and the police union turned their backs on her.

According to Crump they’re taking her case to the Ohio Supreme Court, and if they don’t get justice there they’re taking it to the U.S. Supreme court.

