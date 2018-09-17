Roland Martin Talks To Florida Senator Bill Nelson About His Campaign

Originals
| 09.17.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Roland Martin talks to US Senator from Florida, Bill Nelson who is running for reelection against Republican Governor Rick Scott.

Despite people saying that he hasn’t been campaigning well enough, reports show that the race is extremely close. Nelson thinks that people feel he hasn’t been campaigning well because his opponent has been on TV since April. Nelson hasn’t been on the air as often because he simply doesn’t have the funds.

Florida is the third largest state and is constantly growing so Nelson says, “I constantly have to reintroduce myself.” But, he believes people should vote for him because his record proves that he has the people’s best interest at heart.

Black Twitter Explodes With Pride After Andrew Gillum Wins Democratic Primary For Florida Governor
15 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Bill Nelson , Florida , Roland Martin

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close