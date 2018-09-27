A 17-year-old has been charged after shots were fired near Lorain High School Wednesday afternoon. Police in northeast Ohio say the suspect isn’t a student there.

A spokeswoman says Lorain High School, Fran Jacinto Elementary and General Johnnie Wilson Middle School were all placed on lockdown while the scene was secured.

No injuries were reported. An investigation continues.

1 in Custody: Shots Fired Near Ohio High School was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

