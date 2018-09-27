CLOSE
Columbus
1 in Custody: Shots Fired Near Ohio High School

School Bus

Source: Shaun Lowe / Getty

A 17-year-old has been charged after shots were fired near Lorain High School Wednesday afternoon. Police in northeast Ohio say the suspect isn’t a student there.

A spokeswoman says Lorain High School, Fran Jacinto Elementary and General Johnnie Wilson Middle School were all placed on lockdown while the scene was secured.

