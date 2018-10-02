DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: Kanye Has Officially Lost It

Kanye is at it again! This is the second time that he’s opened his mouth about slavery and just like last time he is making a fool of himself. DL does give Ye props for creativity calling him a ” tremendously gifted artist and performance and producer.” But he says no one is talented enough to make him “forget the horrors and brutality of slavery.” Ye decided to say that the U.S. should abolish the 13th amendment, the one that made slavery illegal. The man is insane!

