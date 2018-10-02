Kanye West Puts ‘Yandhi’ Album On Hold, Says He’s Going To Africa To Record

Kanye West, who says the 13th Amendment is “slavery in disguise,” didn’t follow through with plans to drop his“Yandhi” album Saturday night — and the reason has to do with Africa.

Ye appeared on TMZ Live Monday and said his 9th studio album was scrapped because he’s not done recording it. He plans on heading to Africa in the next couple weeks to complete the project. Watch the clip above as Kanye excitedly explains that he wants to draw inspiration and energy from the Earth there.

And there’s this …

West recently met with L.A. community leader Big U to discuss ways to give back to inner-city kids.

Check out the clip below.

