Lil Wayne Finally Releases ‘Tha Carter V’

The wait is over for Lil Wayne’s much-anticipated new album Tha Carter V– as the rapper finally released the project four years after it was originally planned to be available.

As noted by NME, the album was delayed due to contractual disputes between Wayne and Cash Money Records, as well as personal drama between Weezy and label head Birdman. Wayne famously sued the latter for $51 million in order to be released from his contract.

Wayne confirmed the release of Tha Carter V in a video shared on Twitter earlier this week (September 25). “With this album, I’m giving you more than me,” he said. “This is years of work… that you’ll be listening to. I hope you enjoy it, you don’t have to love it, you don’t have to like it, but I hope you enjoy it.”

XXL writes: “Checking in at 23 tracks, the long-awaited release is a heavy dosage of confidence, nimble rhyming and adventurous one-liners only the great Dwayne Carter could conjure up,” adding: “The “Mona Lisa” collaboration with Kendrick Lamar—whose Lil Wayne fandom has been apparent since he paid homage to Weezy via his Tha Carter III-inspired mixtape C4 in 2009—is an early standout.”

The site also notes 20 of the best lyrics on Tha Carter V.

The late XXXTentacion features on the album’s second track Don’t Cry. Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott also guest on the LP.

