Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens’ Belize Baecation Is A Whole Mood

Simone Biles is on vacation. Her “do not disturb” notification is on. Her “OOO” is posted. And her vacation fits are hitting.

The Olympic gold medalist and mental health advocate is living her best life in Belize with her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens. And like many of our favorite celebrities, she is flexing her vacay clips on Instagram.

Spoiler Alert: Simone and her man look TF good, and her photos are everything.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens Have The Ultimate Baecation In Belize

From boat days to beachside vibes, Simone looks amazing. In several carousel photos, the gymnast shows off her petite frame, radiant melanin skin, and “it girl” energy.

We are here for it all. Who doesn’t love an IRL, out-of-the-country photo dump?

In one of her vacation snaps, Simone rocks a classic black bikini and oversized sunnies while sipping a yummy cocktail. Her playful tongue-out pose and peace sign scream millennial vibes. The decorated athlete is definitely in her soft girl wifey era.

Another pic shows Simone cozied up with her man, looking flawless in a Fendi two-piece with mesh black pants and gold accessories. He’s rocking a matching colorful Amiri set.

The nighttime shot is date night perfection. Simone slips into a flirty black halter dress with a bold red bag. Jonathan keeps it crisp in all white with Gucci kicks.

Simone & Jonathan Don’t Play About Living Their Best Lives – Or About Each Other

The athletic lovebirds are too adorable.

Seeing Simone glowing in the sun, slaying on the beach, and being loved on by her hubby is exactly the message we want to see. Simone and Jonathan have had their share of public criticism, but remain unbothered.

The two love on each other real bad and don’t play it. Simone stands ten toes down about her man. Whether she is talking on a podcast microphone, cheering Jonathan on, or posing on a yacht.

