Days after her Fashion Week altercation with Cardi B, Nicki Minaj dropped her latest video which throws major shade at male rappers.
The Barbie Dreams video takes on some of the industry’s heavy hitters like Drake, Eminem, Meek Mill and DJ Khaled.
Minaj’s tone is playful on the song, and she uses puppets that look very similar to the male rappers mentioned above.
The track is off of Minaj’s recently released album Queen; and samples Notorious B.I.G.’s Just Playing (Dreams). She lists off the rappers she claims have tried to have their way with her and makes the very famous men the punch lines of her verses.
She serves look after look in the video, using just about every color imaginable. Check it out above and let us know what you think in the comments!
One thought on “Nicki Minaj Throws Shade At Male Rappers In New Music Video [Watch]”
Why is she disrespecting herself like that?