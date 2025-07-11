Big Sean Insists His ‘Tootsie Roll’ Torso Is Self-Made After Being Dragged Into Arguments Over Aubrey’s Allegedly Altered Abs

Big Sean is laughing off rumors that his muscles are fake after he was inexplicably dragged into conversations about Drake’s alleged Etch-A-Sketch abs.

The internet has been buzzing over Drake’s physique for years now, which was only heightened when Kendrick Lamar referenced his allegedly fake abs on his “Euphoria” diss track last year. A picture the Toronto rapper posted earlier this month brought that chatter back to the forefront, and for some reason, fans decided to drag Big Sean and his muscles into the mix.

Fitness influencer @thenutritionnarc posted a video to social media analyzing the rapper’s body, attempting to answer whether the Detroit native has undergone surgery to enhance his body.

In his video, the influencer posted several photos and clips of the rapper’s torso, saying Sean has “extremely defined abs” that seem to be “sitting on top of a bubble gut.” In the end, he ultimately decided that Big Sean had likely received ab etching or had taken steroids, before adding that the rapper has “very interesting genetics.”

After the influencer’s video began to make the rounds, Big Sean replied directly in the comment section, denying claims of ab altering and laughing off the allegations.

“Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol,” the rapper wrote. “I got love for the fake [ab] community tho, to each its own, but what makes this funnier is this is the way God made me.”

He went on to joke that when he’s out of shape, he “just happen[s] to look like a chewed up tootsie roll.”

“But i can only speak for myself,” Sean continued. “I only have to say something cause this s**t is getting way outta hand 😂.” He then added another two comments: “So just to be clear” and “No nothing.”

In a follow-up video, the influencer revealed that Big Sean had also sent him a message directly, sharing a photo of the DM.

“I commented on your video, this s**t is funny cause thats the way i was made,” Sean wrote, adding, “i just gained Dad weight n had to crack down on working out as i got older bro.”

He continued, “So my body has gone thru a lot lol. No surgery though. Cant believe i have to explain myself.”

