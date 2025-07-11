Listen Live
Charles Oakley Says He Was Joking About Being Drugged Before Wedding

Charles Oakley Says He Was Joking About Being Drugged Before Marrying Angela

Published on July 11, 2025

2nd Annual Black Tie Holiday Gala - A Night with the Stars
Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Charles Oakley recently caused a stir with a surprising comment about his marriage to wife Angela Oakley. While chatting during a livestream with a cast member from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the former NBA star joked that he might have been “drugged” before marrying Angela. The moment sparked plenty of buzz online, with some fans unsure if he was serious or just being playful.

Now, Oakley is setting the record straight. According to him, it was all a joke — and not meant to be taken so seriously.

“I was just trying to be funny,” he said, downplaying the comment. Angela, who was right there with him during the livestream, didn’t seem upset at all. In fact, she laughed it off, and the two shared a fun story about their spontaneous Las Vegas wedding.

The couple also teased a new project they’re working on together, hinting that despite the internet chatter, they’re still solid and enjoying life as a team.

Charles and Angela have been together for years and have kept most of their relationship out of the spotlight. Over time, though, fans have seen glimpses of their dynamic — Angela often showing up to support Charles at public events, and Charles speaking with admiration and humor about their life together. Their bond has clearly stood the test of time, even with Charles’s tough-guy reputation and media attention that often surrounds him.

Still, some people didn’t find the joke funny. Critics called it inappropriate and said suggesting someone was drugged into marriage, even as a joke, wasn’t a good look. Others saw it as just another example of Charles’s blunt, no-filter sense of humor that doesn’t always land well with everyone.

But Angela didn’t seem fazed at all. She appeared relaxed and happy during the stream, even throwing in her own jokes and smiling through the conversation. If anything, she reminded fans why the two have lasted so long — she knows how to roll with Charles’s personality and keep things light.

Despite the backlash, Charles and Angela seem to be doing just fine. For them, it was a moment of humor that may have missed the mark but didn’t shake their connection.

