Toni Braxton Reveals Why She Pushed Back Her Wedding To Birdman [Video]

Toni Braxton and music mogul Birdman got engaged in February, and in March, the R&B songstress gushed about their relationship to ET.

“He and I have been friends for a really long time, for, like, 17 years, and it just grew from friendship to more than that,” she said. “So you gotta keep your friends close. You never know what can happen.”

Fans hoping for the couple to jump the broom soon will have to wait a bit longer because Braxton can’t seem to settle on a date.

“Y’all gotta help me with the wedding,” the Grammy winner confessed to sisters Towanda and Trina on the season premiere of their show, Braxton Family Values

“I don’t have a wedding date,” she added.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM