XXXTentacion’s Mom Buys $3.4 Million Mansion That He Picked Out Before Death

The Blast reports that XXXTentacion’s mother, Cleopatra Bernard, purchased the $3.4 million mansion in Parkland, FL that her son selected for her.

According to The Blast, before he was murdered outside of RIVA Motorsports on June 18, XXX had actually viewed the property and thought it would be perfect for his mother.

The home is reported to be a 6-bed, 9-bath 15,000 sq ft home located in a gated community. It features high ceilings, a grand foyer with a sweeping staircase, theater and the entire place is equipped with a digital smart home system.

An offer was made on the house on August 13, and on Aug 22 Cleo became the proud new owner.

According to The Blast, sources familiar with the sale say XXX’s mom, who is a very successful business woman, paid in full. She also owns other homes nearby in Parkland.

Since his death, Bernard has led the charge on organizing her son’s memorials and being the public representative for the family. She has also been named the head of  XXXTentacion’s estate, and started a non-profit foundation in his honor.

One thought on “XXXTentacion’s Mom Buys $3.4 Million Mansion That He Picked Out Before Death

  1. Passing Through!! on said:

    She won’t be there long, she has no idea how much the upkeep, utilities, and property taxes will cost on a place like that. Why waste 3.4 million on a freaking house, she can get a 5-6 bedroom for under $1 mil and save over $2mil. But hey, a fool and her money.

    Reply

