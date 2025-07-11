Listen Live
Trump Threatens To Withhold Endorsements Over NPR, PBS Funding

Trump: GOP Senators Who Don’t Support Defunding NPR And PBS Won’t Get My Endorsement

The president has abandoned his bully pulpit and is going straight bully. 

Published on July 11, 2025

Trump departs for Texas, calls deadly flooding 'a horrible thing'
Source: Anadolu / Getty

President Donald Trump is very good at bullying people. 

This week, Trump issued a strongarm threat to undecided Republican senators over a recession bill that would drastically cut public broadcasting. 

Either they vote to defund $1.1 billion in spending for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which oversees NPR and PBS, or when it comes time for their reelection they won’t receive the president’s support. 

Yep, you read that correctly. The president of the United States is running the White House much like the mafia, including creating a hit list of senators that don’t support his bills.  

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement.”

His social media post came after some in the Senate raised objections––mostly around defunding public broadcasting––including Senate Appropriations Chair Susan Collins of Maine, who faces reelection next year.

“Collins has expressed disapproval of cuts to global AIDS prevention funding and other health programs. She spoke at the Senate GOP’s conference meeting on Wednesday as the party discussed possible tweaks to the package,” Politico reports.

Alaska Sens. Lisa Murkowski, Dan Sullivan and South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds have suggested a package amendment that would preserve funding for NPR and PBS stations.

If three Republican senators vote against the bill then Vice President JD Vance would be forced to cast the tie-breaking vote. 

Politico notes, “that the Senate is expected to vote on a rescissions package next week ahead of a July 18 deadline.” 

Trump: GOP Senators Who Don’t Support Defunding NPR And PBS Won’t Get My Endorsement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

