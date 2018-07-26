CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar To Guest Star On Starz Series ‘Power’

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

Kendrick Lamar will make an appearance on the Starz series Power in the episode airing this Sunday (July 29, 8 p.m.).

The series, created by Courtney A. Kemp and co-starring executive producer 50 Cent, will welcome the Pulitzer Prize-winning, Top Dawg Entertainment superstar “to appear in a guest role opposite 50 Cent in the not-to-miss episode 505,” the network announced Wednesday.

Said executive producer Mark Canton, “Kendrick is a once in a generation talent and Courtney, 50 and I felt it would be exciting to create a role for him in Power. Everyone involved is thrilled to have him join the family.”

Sunday’s K.Dot-enhanced episode 505, titled Happy Birthday, sees the St. Patricks celebrating Tariq’s birthday…for the first time without Raina. Tasha finds a shoulder to cry on in Terry Silver. Ghost is on the outs with Tate and the Queens Child Project and discovers Dre is ready to replace him in the legitimate world, driving him toward reckless behavior. Kanan drops Tariq back at school, the two of them bonding over their shared mistrust of Ghost.

Watch the trailer below:

 

After the episode premieres Sunday, July 29th at 8PM ET/PT, it will be available for download and streaming on the STARZ app and STARZ ON DEMAND beginning at 12:01AM ET.

