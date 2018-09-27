WATCH: Clips From The Explosive Iyanla Visit To ‘Braxton Family Values’

As you may have heard, Iyanla Vanzant paid a visit to the set of the Braxton Family Values to try to resolve the beef between the feuding sisters. It did not go well. Tamar was quoted on social media as calling Vanzant the Devil, in agreement with a person who commented on her Instagram post about it.

That led to speculation that Vanzant might sue Tamar, although nothing more has been reported about that.

Now some clips of the controversial episode that aired Thursday (9/27) have been released.

It appears that Tamar was not with the program or Iyanla’s teaching which as viewers of her OWN show Iyanla Fix My Life know can be intense. The entire episode will be available on weTV.com or on demand, but until then, you can watch some clips here.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM