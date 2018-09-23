Will Iyanla Vanzant Sue Tamar Braxton After ‘Fix My Life’ Beef?

It seems Iyanla Vanzant is pissed at Tamar Braxton and is considering legal action against her in the wake of a taped therapy session the TV counselor conducted with Tamar and her sisters.

The session was said to quite intense and the experience wasn’t good for some members of the family. Tamar later spoke about the episode on social media and on The Wendy Williams Show.

theJasmineBrand reports that according to sources, Tamar publicly stated that she was a guest on Iyanla’s show, Iyanla: Fix My Life, but that’s not correct. Iyanla appeared on Braxton Family Values. The bottom line is Vanzant and her team are supposedly concerned with the comments that Tamar and her assistant made on social media.

According to sources, both Tamar and her assistant went on social media after filming and made negative comments about their experience with Iyanla.

They called Iyanla as a ‘fake’ and a ‘fraud’ and that could have serious implications on the casting process for Iyanla Fix My Life and her reputation in general.

Supposedly, that some of Tamar’s negative comments made it to media outlets escalated the situation. Sources say that Tamar and her assistant also used words like ‘kidnapping’ and ‘devil’ to describe their alleged experience.

Because the OWN network owns Iyanla Fix My Life their legal department is allegedly involved and has been in communication with WEtv and their production company – Magical Elves’ – legal department.

A source says,

“it’s her duty to protect her reputation, brand and OWN’s brand. At this point, this is defamation and there should be consequences.”

Ultimately will Iyanla’s legal team, if all of this is true opt to handle it in the courts or out of the media? We’ll keep you posted.

