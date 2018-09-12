Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Tamar Braxton Has A New Man; Reveals Childhood Molestation

Tamar's got a man.

Leave a comment

Tamar Braxton says she’s found new love after a very public breakup with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. On the preview of her interview on the new season of The Wendy Williams Show, Tamar revealed everything – but a face and a name.

People.com reports:

The Tamar & Vince reality star, 41, has been playing coy about her new relationship on social media as of late, but she’s finally revealing details about her boyfriend. In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Braxton’s Thursday interview during the season 10 premiere week on The Wendy Williams Show, she gushes about him publicly for the first time.

 

“I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body,” host Wendy Williams says before Braxton excitedly interrupts: “He’s fine! Hallelujah!”

Braxton, who shares 5-year-old son Logan Vincent with ex Herbert, also speaks highly of his physique after a photo of her Harvard Business School-educated boyfriend is shown on the studio screen.

“I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” the singer says. “He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.”

Audience members were stunned when Tamar also revealed she had been molested as a child by ‘both sides of her family.”

The full interview airs Thursday, September 13th.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

25 Of Our Favorite Black Celebrity Siblings
25 photos
Black reality TV show stars , Braxton family , celebrity relationships , Tamar Braxton , Wendy Williams

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close