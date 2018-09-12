Tamar Braxton Has A New Man; Reveals Childhood Molestation

Tamar Braxton says she’s found new love after a very public breakup with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. On the preview of her interview on the new season of The Wendy Williams Show, Tamar revealed everything – but a face and a name.

The Tamar & Vince reality star, 41, has been playing coy about her new relationship on social media as of late, but she’s finally revealing details about her boyfriend. In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Braxton’s Thursday interview during the season 10 premiere week on The Wendy Williams Show, she gushes about him publicly for the first time.

It’s amazing to see Tamar Braxton actually happy and in love. She spills details on her new man during her sit down with Wendy Williams 😍 pic.twitter.com/vS9PovV4Hv — Tamar Chronicles (@TamarChronicles) September 13, 2018

“I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body,” host Wendy Williams says before Braxton excitedly interrupts: “He’s fine! Hallelujah!”

Braxton, who shares 5-year-old son Logan Vincent with ex Herbert, also speaks highly of his physique after a photo of her Harvard Business School-educated boyfriend is shown on the studio screen.

At a table full of Nigerian men and i don’t know WTF they are saying🤔… ion even CARE!!!! ALL I know is that THIS one right HERE next to me??…is FINE As HELL!! #praiseGod #hereforit🤪😋 #saywhateverulike #🤷🏽‍♀️ #wakandaforeverbih #immoving — TAMAR BRAXTON (@TamarBraxtonHer) September 12, 2018

“I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” the singer says. “He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.”

Audience members were stunned when Tamar also revealed she had been molested as a child by ‘both sides of her family.”

The full interview airs Thursday, September 13th.

