Top Of The Morning: Bill Cosby Sentenced

Yesterday Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to ten years in prison for his sex crimes. Cosby is the first to be convicted for his crimes in the #MeToo movement. This conviction has many wondering who, if anyone, will be convicted next. The hearing for Christine Ford is tomorrow and Sybil doesn’t believe that Brett Kavanaugh will be charged with anything because of the way he is being proected.

