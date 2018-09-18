Seriously Ignorant News: Scam Alert!

| 09.18.18
A California woman started a GoFundMe account to raise money for her husband who was fighting the wild fires. While it seems like a sweet thing to do, it was actually horrible. It has recently come out that not only was her husband not a fire fighter, she doesn’t even have a husband! People please be careful when it comes to donating to seemingly good causes.

California , Damon Williams , scam , Seriously Ignorant News

