Top Of The Morning: This Friday It’s Torry Vs. Torrei

Happy Friday! Today we have Guy Torry and Torrei Hart in the funny chair and we’re trying something new. We’re going to have Torry vs Torrei games throughout the show. But first, lets throw it back to Oct. 22, 1999, the crew was at North Carolina A&T for a homecoming skyshow.
