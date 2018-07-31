Top Of The Morning: Torrei Hart Talks Life After Kevin

Originals
| 07.31.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Adjusting to life after a breakup or divorce can be difficult for anyone, but when it’s in the public eye that adds extra pressure. Now imagine your ex is highly successful in the same career field as you. For Torrei Hart this is her reality. She opens up to the TJMS crew about the ups and downs of life after Kevin.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

 

Kevin Hart , Sherri Sheperd , Top of the Morning , Torrei Hart

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Continue reading Top Of The Morning: Torrei Hart Talks Life After Kevin

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (06/30-07/06)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close