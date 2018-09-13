LeToya Luckett And Beyoncé Share A Sweet Moment On Instagram [See Photo Inside]

Original Destiny’s Child member LeToya Luckett-Walker, pregnant with her first child with husband Tommicus Walker, posed for a photo with Beyoncé backstage in Dallas at the On The Run II Tour. On Wednesday, Luckett-Walker posted a gorgeous shot of the two embracing with Bey’s hand on her belly, captioning it, “Love. ♥️.”

Luckett-Walker, also shared a video of Bey’s performance on her Instagram story, captioning one recording, “Sing Bey ♥️.”

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, also shared the photo with her own caption:

“Congratulations LeToya you are gonna be the best mommy.”

