Beyoncé Shares Sweet Photos with Jay-Z From 37th Bday Celebration [See Pics]

Beyoncé is sharing up close and personal photos from her 37th birthday celebration with Jay-Z, along with an emotional message reflecting on her past year.

While the Beyhive was celebrating #BeyDay, the Queen was in Sardinia, Italy celebrating with her hubby.

She captioned one photo; which is a pretty big deal since the Queen never writes captions. It read:

At 36,

I became a new mother of 3.

I breastfed twins.

I renewed my vows with my husband of ten years.

I came back home to the stage to do Coachella, after pregnancy.

Then my husband and I released our album together, Everything Is Love.

And we’ve been touring with our family around the world, and loving it.

This year has been monumental for me.

I thank God for everyone in my life.

Thank you for all the positivity and for the beautiful birthday wishes.

I’m looking forward to continuing to learn from my past, living in the present, and surrendering to the future.

I love you, Hive.

B

The couple looked crazy in love during their intimate lunch sipping on a glass of white wine and displaying a cake that read, “Happy Birthday Mrs. Carter.”

See the photos below:

