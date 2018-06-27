CLOSE
LeToya Luckett Walker Shares Adorable Pregnancy Announcement [WATCH]

Our ovaries are jumping!

TV One Premieres 'Down For Whatever' At The American Black Film Festival Spotlight Screening

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

LeToya Luckett Walker and hubby Tommicus Walker are expanding their family. The Back 2 Life singer announced she is expecting her first child with the entrepreneur. Luckett Walker broke the news on social media with the most adorable announcement video featuring Walker’s beautiful daughter.

Luckett and Walker met over the phone last year and began their courtship long distance before they met in person. The encounter occurred shortly after Pastor John Gray prophesied to LeToya that her “husband was on his way.”

“I love that he isn’t in the entertainment business, but yet he still understands me and he’s so supportive,” said Luckett of her fiancé at the time. “He gets me, but he sees Toya. And that’s what I’ve always wanted. I’d say, ‘God, whoever you have for me, I want them to see me. I want them to see my heart. I want them to see me crystal clear in their eyes the way you see me in yours.’ And, he sees me. And there’s no better feeling.”

