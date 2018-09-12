CLOSE
News
Home > News > National News

Police: Girl Dies After Stabbing In Detroit-Area School

Leave a comment
One Dead, Four Wounded At Shooting At Chicago Park

Scott Olson

WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A 16-year-old girl died Wednesday after being stabbed twice in the chest by another teenage girl during a fight apparently over a boy at a suburban Detroit high school, police said.

Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said the deadly clash between the two “straight-A students” took place in a Fitzgerald High School classroom Wednesday morning. A school resource officer immediately began life-saving procedures, but the victim was pronounced dead at a hospital about an hour later. Dwyer said the 17-year-old suspect used a steak knife.

“This is truly a tragedy. … This appears to be an altercation between two students and we’re investigating to determine why this occurred,” Dwyer said.

Dwyer said the girls knew each other and had no history of trouble. He suggested the dispute was over a male student who is cooperating with the investigation.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and Dwyer said authorities will seek a murder charge.

The victim was on the school robotics team, student council, ran cross country and played in the marching band, Dwyer said.

The school was initially placed on lockdown but students have since been released.

Back To School: Celebrity Kids Edition
16 photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Detroit , School , stabbing

One thought on “Police: Girl Dies After Stabbing In Detroit-Area School

  1. Arthur Kimble on said:

    Another senseless Black on Black killing. How can we as a people proclaim BLACK LIVES MATTER when our lives don’t matter to us? Where does it end? When the Black race is completely eradicated? Sad!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close