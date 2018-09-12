Huggy Lowdown: We Need To Find The Snitch

Donald Trump’s approval ratings are below 40 percent, and that proves that there are people who are with him no matter what. Speaking of the White House, we still don’t who wrote the op-ed piece for the New York Times but Huggy thinks it was his son Barron. What do you think?
