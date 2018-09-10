Huggy Lowdown: Cardi B. Vs. Nicki Minaj

Originals
| 09.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got in a fight! Cardi went after Nicki at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party because she says Nicki has been talking smack for months! It has been reported that the final straw was Nicki mentioning baby Kulture. Cardi was taken out of the party with a pretty large bump on her head, but she didn’t look like she was too bothered.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

cardi b , Huggy Lowdown , Nicki Minaj

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close