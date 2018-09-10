Huggy Lowdown: Cardi B. Vs. Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B got in a fight! Cardi went after Nicki at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party because she says Nicki has been talking smack for months! It has been reported that the final straw was Nicki mentioning baby Kulture. Cardi was taken out of the party with a pretty large bump on her head, but she didn’t look like she was too bothered.
