Now that everyone is talking about Bob Woodward‘s book Fear: Trump in the White House and the anonymous op-ed in the New York Times, Omarosa Manigault Newman isn’t getting as much attention. Well, of course, this means she has to insert herself in the news. Therefore, she claims to have some insight on who wrote the shady op-ed.

While appearing on “Rising” with Buck Sexton and Krystal Ball, Omarosa said she believes it was Pence’s team.

“I’ve never hidden my suspicion about the vice president’s operation in the White House. I went back through my emails and some of the documents that came out of the vice president’s office, and I have to tell you, this op-ed is very similar to the style and communication that comes out of his shop,” she said. “I believe that his staff, his office might be trying to protect him, but with the ultimate goal of him becoming president of the United States.”

Wow. Sounds like a bad plotline for Scandal.

Went back through her emails? Omarosa actually sat down and combed through her “treasure trove” of emails, videos and text messages to figure out Pence’s team is the culprit. The reality star will clearly say anything for attention.

Nonetheless, all of her madness has worked. Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House sold 34,000 copies in its first week on its way to becoming a New York Times bestseller.

Omarosa Thinks She Knows Who Wrote The Anonymous N.Y Times Op-Ed was originally published on newsone.com

