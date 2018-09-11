It looks like Angela Simmons has a new boo. A passerby saw her coupled up with NFL star, Khalil Mack, while in Chicago.
The fan, who chose to remain anonymous, explained that she saw the two “boo’d up, giggling and smiling” while at Neiman Marcus in Chicago.
“At first glance, I didn’t pay them much mind but when sis started laughing I realized it was Angela Simmons,” she said.
The witness then explained that while she, herself, wasn’t aware of who the man on Simmons’ arm was, other patrons in the store filled her in that she was with Mack, who plays for the Chicago Bears.
Before she left, the passerby snapped a quick photo of the two:
#RoommateTalk: Posts Are 100% user submitted & we cannot confirm with 100 percent certainty the validity of these stories. Sip wisely! 👀👀☕️ __________________________________ Dear Shaderoom, So catch this tea, I’mma just keep it real I decided not to go to work today and treat myself, okay! But anyway, so I head over to Neiman Marcus in Chicago and I see this couple lookin’ all boo’d up, giggling and smiling. _________________________________ At first glance I didn’t pay them much mind but when sis started laughing I realized it was Angela Simmons! So you know I had to be nosey and see who that man was she was giggling with and I’m not going to lie I didn’t know who he was, until some other people in the store said it was NFL player Khalil Mack that plays for the Chicago Bears. _______________________________ Anyway, I went on about my business but I snapped a pic for y’all! Looks like Angela snagged herself a baller! Signed, Don’t Tag Me, My Boss Follows Y’all
3 thoughts on “Does Angela Simmons Have A New Boo? [Photos Inside]”
and if she is thats her business she is grown.
Every time a woman or man is out together doesn’t mean they are dating . people are always assuming beforr they get the facts her and romeo go out together all the time and they are not together cant some people havr some privcey. smh
Margarita you have got to be kidding!! Girl please!