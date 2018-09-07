Boyz II Men Does Sultry Version Of The National Anthem [WATCH]

You may or may not currently be watching the NFL, so you may have missed Boyz II Men perform the National Anthem prior to the season kick off of the NFL’s regular season.

If you did, we have it before you below to watch, but before you do let us tell you, it is the most smooth (well behind Marvin Gaye’s), run-filled version of the National Anthem you’re going to see! It is quintessential Boyz II Men.

:::15-year-old me swoons:::

Does anybody else want to listen to some 90’s R&B after watching this?

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.