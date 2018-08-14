Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson To Join Bruno Mars On Tour

Cardi B may have backed out of the Bruno Mars tour, but he’s found four other acts to hit the road with him.

Mars announced Tuesday that Boyz II Men, Charlie Wilson, Ciara and “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai will perform during his upcoming fall concerts on his 24K Magic World Tour.

Boyz II Men, who released their debut album in 1991 and launched multiple R&B and pop hits, will help Mars kick off the new shows on Sept. 7 in Denver.

Cardi B, who is featured on Mars’ “Finesse” remix, backed out of the tour last month, saying she wasn’t ready to leave her newborn baby.

Mars’ tour will also visit Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Detroit, Boston, Toronto, Dallas, Brooklyn and Nashville, Tennessee.

