Morning Minute: ‘Toxic TSA’

Bathrooms have a reputation of being the dirtiest place filled with germs. Well, thanks to TSA, it looks like they’re moving to second place. A new study shows that TSA bins may carry more bacteria than toilets. Yuck! A test showed traces of enough fecal matter to make you sick. Next time you travel you may want to carry antibacterial wipes!
