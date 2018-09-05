Floyd Mayweather Gave Chris Brown’s Baby Mama $20K Gift

Chris Brown’s baby mama, Nia Guzman, has been very vocal about the star allegedly owing her money for their daughter. But according to The Blast, she’s been quiet about another celeb who has allegedly supported her financially, Floyd Mayweather.

Royalty’s mom feels she hasn’t been getting enough in child support, and filed documents requesting the payment be raised to $21K per month.

Brown filed his own documents, claiming his baby mama has used their daughter as a “pawn” to get more money, reports The Blast. He argues the extra money each month is for Guzman’s interests, instead of the child.

During a recent deposition by Brown’s legal team regarding a possible increase in child support, Nia Guzman reported that she only makes around $400 per month in income from RoyaltyBrown.com, an online clothing store inspired by the ex-couple’s 4-year-old daughter.

The Blast reports, Guzman did admit that she started the business with a $20,000 gift from a “silent investor.” Brown’s legal team pressed until she relieved that her “investor” is none other than Money Mayweather.

She says that the two of them have been friends for years, and he offered to help start her business after she told him about the idea.

The beef between Chris Brown and Floyd Mayweather goes back to a celebrity boxing match the star was going to participate in against rapper Soulja Boy. Mayweather was promoting the fight under his boxing company, and began training and publicly backing Soulja.

The war got so nasty that Soulja Boy actually put up a photo of Brown’s daughter wearing Mayweather’s “TMT” merchandise. Guzman also put up a photo of Royalty hanging out at Mayweather’s gym.

The boxing match never happened for reasons that are unknown.

