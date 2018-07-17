CLOSE
Floyd Mayweather Tops Forbes List Of Highest Paid Celebs

Boxer Floyd Mayweather tops Forbs top 100 list, earning $285 million.

Mayweather didn’t make the 2017 list, but this years fight vs. Connor McGregor brought in over $550 million and launched him over the top.

The Rock also made the top 10, coming in at number five by with a total of $124 million. Some of your other faves who made the list include athletes LeBron James, Steph Curry, Jay-Z, Beyonce, and Kevin Hart.

The world’s 100 top-earning entertainers made a combined $6.3 billion pretax over that past year, which is up 22 percent from last year.

